Madras HC issues bailable warrant against IAS officers

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court issued bailable warrant against IAS officers Swarna and Mythili K Rajendran for non compliance of court order.

A division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Justice S Vaidynathan and Justice C Saravanan observed that both the IAS officers have neither chosen to comply with the order of this Court nor to appear before this Court and the act of the respondents is highly deprecated, thereby making a mockery of the Court and the judicial system.

Hence, this court inclined to issue a bailable warrant to the IAS officers to secure their presence, observed the bench.

The bench hearing the contempt case of not complying the court order to promote the assistant section officers in Tamil Nadu secretariat to assistant directors.

On previous hearing dated August 25, the bench directed the both IAS officers to appear before the court.

However, IAS officers failed to appear before the court. Hence, the bench issued a bailable warrant against the IAS officers.