Police did not engage in any misconduct during investigation, says ‘Savakku’ Shankar in Madurai HC

CHENNAI: Theni District Police on Wednesday produced YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar before the Madurai High Court following the completion of investigation.

Justice Sengamala Selvan questioned him, "Have police caused you any harm during the investigation?" To which, Shankar replied that the police did not engage in any misconduct during the investigation and that they had permitted him to talk to his lawyers.

Following this, the judge extended Shankar's bail until June 5, stated a report from Daily Thanthi.

With this extension, he was escorted with tight security to the Coimbatore prison, reports further added.

Earlier, some of the attorneys in attendance objected to ‘Savakku’ Shankar when he was brought to the Madurai Court complex and had led to some commotion at the premises.

He was also arrested on May 4 in connection with another case that was brought against him for allegedly possessing ganja in Theni.

On the May 20, he was granted permission by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court to be interrogated by the police for 2 days in connection with this case.

Savakku Shankar faced criticism for his remarks about police officials, which were deemed derogatory and disrespectful.

The Coimbatore police registered a case against him and subsequently arrested him.