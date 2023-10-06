Madras HC extends injunction on Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has extended the interim injunction restraining Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin from making any defamatory comments against the AIADMK general secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, connecting with the Kodanad heist cum murder case.

When the case was listed before Justice N Satish Kumar, advocate S Manuraj appeared for Udhayanidhi sought time to file counter.

Accepting the submission the judge adjourned the matter and extended the interim injunction till November 2.

The leader of the opposition and AIADMK general secretary EPS moved the seeking permanent injunction on Udhayanidhi Stalin from making any comments against him in connection with the Kodanad case and to direct him to pay Rs.1.10 crores for the damage caused by him.

EPS contended that on September 7, Udhayanidhi released a statement on his X (twitter) handle about Sanatan Dharma, mentioning him in a derogatory manner, directly connecting him with the Kodanad murder-robbery, and corruption case.

The Senior counsel Vijay Narayan for EPS contended that, not even once EPS was questioned in the Kodanad case and no corruption case was registered against him.

Udhayanidhi made direct reference to EPS in connecting him with the Kodanad case and alleged corruption cases, we are months away from the upcoming Parliament election.

At this juncture these derogatory remarks may tarnish Palaniswami's image and reputation, the counsel contended.