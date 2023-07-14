Madras HC dismisses petition filed by S Ve Shekher

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by S Ve Shekher, a actor turned politician, to quash the case against him for sharing sexiest post about women journalists.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that mere asking unconditional apology doesn't put right the damage that caused by someone's action. The person who forwards a post in social media is fully responsible for that post, added the Justice. Further, the Justice also observed that the special court should decide whether to accept the evidence filed by S.Ve. Shekhar or not and directed the special court to complete the case within 6 months and dismissed the petition.

A case has filed against S Ve Shekher for shared a post with sexiest abusive content about women journalist in 2018. However S Ve Shekher moved the Madras High Court (MHC) to quash the case against him.

Advocate Venkatesh Mahadevan appeared for S Ve Shekher contended that the original post was posted by Thirumalai Sadagopan and the petitioner without reading the content of the post he shared it in social media.

After knowing the content of the post , he immediately asked unconditional apology. Further, the petitioner also asked apology in a television interview and contended to quash the case against him.

Tamil Nadu Journalist Protection and Welfare Association, the complainant against S Ve Shekher, objected this, sought to dismiss the petition.

However Justice dismissed the petition filed by S Ve Shekher.

In another case, filed by the state police against S Ve Shekher for alleged derogatory comment against national flag, the court dismissed the case.

S Ve Shekher is a patriotic person, who respects the national flag by stating that he always seen wearing the national flag, said the counsel for S Ve Shekher. Justice N Anand Venkatesh dismissed the contempt petition filed against S Ve Shekher.