Madras HC dismisses petition filed by RS Bharathi against EPS

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by RS Bharathi, the organising secretary of DMK, against the leader of opposition party Edappadi K Palaniswami in an alleged highway tender scam.

While pronouncing final orders, Justice N Anand Venkatesh observed that there is no infirmity in the preliminary investigation done by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) in 2018. The DVAC investigating officer gave clean chit to Palaniswami, in the investigation report. The judge also cited that there is no necessity for the DVAC to conduct another preliminary inquiry in this case, after a change in the regime.

RS Bharathi filed a petition against Edappadi Palaniswami in 2018, alleging that latter had awarded contracts in the highway department on the basis of nepotism, when he was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, which led to corruption to the the tune of Rs 4,800 crores and incurred heavy loss to the exchequer.

The High Court ordered CBI to probe into the matter. However, Palaniswami moved the Supreme Court challenging this order. The Supreme Court reversed the HC order in 2022.

On July 6, 2023, RS Bharathi requested the MHC to withdraw the petition stating that the case had various developments, however, Edappadi Palaniswami vehemently opposed this request.

After both sides final submissions the judge had reserved the orders on July 13.

The judge on Tuesday dismissed the petition and stated there is no need for new inquiry into the case.