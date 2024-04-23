Madras HC dismisses ex-DGP Rajesh Das's plea seeking suspension of sentence

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the plea of former special DGP of the State, Rajesh Das seeking suspension of sentence and exemption from surrendering in the case of sexually harassing a women police officer.

After hearing all the submissions earlier Justice M Dhandapani reserved the final order without mentioning any date.

The case was listed today for final orders, while pronouncing the orders the judge dismissed the petition.

During the hearing, the judge wondered, that the plea for suspension of sentence could always be considered if the convict surrenders and undergoes imprisonment for a few days and wondered how the convict could seek exemption from surrendering without going to jail even for a single day.

On June 16, 2023, the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Villupuram convicted Rajesh Das and imposed a three-year jail sentence in a case of harassing a women IPS officer.

Aggrieved by the conviction, Rajesh Das moved to Principal Judge, Villupuram. Rajesh Das approached the MHC to transfer the appeal from the Villupuram Principal Judge on the ground that he would not have a fair and impartial hearing of the appeal.

However, the HC dismissed Rajesh Das's plea. Subsequently, he filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court; it was also dismissed.

Hence, the Villupuram district court passed an order on February 12 confirming the sentence imposed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate.