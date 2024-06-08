Madras HC directs TN govt to respond to a plea to secure wildlife of elephants

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to file a counter to the petition seeking not to move captive elephants to MR Palayam rehabilitation center.

A special division bench of Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard a petition moved by S Muralidharan.

The petitioner submitted that in recent times the incidents of elephant calves missing out from its herd have increased, the forest officials capture the elephant calves and taking it to the rehabilitation center.

It should be prohibited and the captive elephants are should be released in the forest to lead its wild life, the petitioner submitted.

The petitioner also sought to direct the State to set up a medical facilities with international standards dedicated to treat and rehabilite the wild animals.

After the submission the bench directed the State to file a counter to the petition and adjourned the matter.