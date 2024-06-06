Madras HC directs Tamil Nadu govt to consider representation permitting public to beach late at nights

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to consider the representation of the petitioner seeking to allow the general public to stay at city beaches and parks late at night.

The first division bench comprising acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard the public interest litigation moved by RK Jaleel seeking to allow the public during late hours to stay at beach considering the summer heat.

Advocate ML Ravi representing the petitioner submitted that the police are even chasing down the local residents from the beach and sought to permit all the public.

The bench observed that the plea of the petitioner has invalid as the summer season has already came to an end. However, the bench directed the State to consider the petitioner's representation.

The petitioner said that since urbanization increased, Chennai city has become a concrete jungle, with clusters of houses and multi-storied buildings trapping the heat. The rapid increase in summer heat and confinement of people in a place or room may affect their mental health.

He added that since economically weaker people cannot afford air conditioning in their houses, the only option for them to get a natural breeze is visiting the beaches and parks.

The police personnel are chasing down the general public who are coming to the beach at late night with family members to enjoy the aea breeze, said the petitioner.

The police are using abusive words towards those who refused to leave, alleged the petitioner.