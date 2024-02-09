Madras HC directs Tambaram commissionerate to vacate for not paying rent

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) directed the Tambaram police commissionerate from its present premise, holding that it is illegally occupying a private property without paying rent, and summoned the Tambaram police commissioner.

Three brothers moved the MHC claiming that the newly formed Tambaram police commissionerate is illegally occupying their property and sought to vacate the commissionerate.

The case was listed before Justice Anita Sumanth.

According to the petitioner, they owning a four-storey building at Semmozhi Salai, Sholinganallur.

After the announcement of a separate police commissionerate for Tambaram, the then Tambaram commissioner Ravi approached the petitioners and requested their premises on rent to accommodate the new commissionerate, said the petitioner.

The property was leased out on a monthly rent of Rs. 10.14 lakhs, temporarily for eleven months from January 2022, submitted the petitioner.

On the request of the police, the petitioners carried out the civil and interior works to suit the requirements of the commissioner office incurring a cost of Rs 1.10 crores within a short span of two months, said the petitioner.

After the commissionerate was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin, the police failed to pay the rent till September 2022. Further, the Tambaram commissionerate fixed a tentative rent of Rs.6.08 lakhs on the basis of the PWD guidelines, which is a complete breach of our lease agreement, said the petitioners.

Further, the police also sent a letter to extend the lease period. Aggrieved by this the petitioners represented before the Tambaram commissioner to vacate the commissionerate from their property. However, the commissionerate is still continuing in their property which is illegal, said the petitioners.

After the submission, the judge summoned the Tambaram commissioner and directed the commissionerate to vacate from the private property and hand over the vacant possession to the owners.