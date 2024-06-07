Madras HC directs state to speed up probe into missing Isha Yoga Center volunteer case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the state to expeditiously conclude the probe in the missing Isha Yoga Center volunteer case.

A division bench comprising Justice MS Ramesh and Justice Sunder Mohan heard a habeas corpus petition (HCP) seeking to find Ganeshan, a volunteer of the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore who went missing last year.

Additional public prosecutor E Raj Thilak submitted that investigation was underway and that the police had already conducted interrogated 36 witnesses.

After the submission, the bench directed the police to conclude the investigation expeditiously and disposed of the petition.

The petitioner Thirumalai from Tenkasi submitted that his brother Ganeshan was staying at the Isha Yoga Centre since 2007 as a volunteer.

In March last year, the management at the center informed that Ganeshan had gone missing, the petitioner said, adding that the center had then lodged a police complaint.

However, there has been no progress in the investigation even after year, the petitioner submitted.

Hence, the petitioner sought the high court to direct the police to find his brother soon.