Madras HC directs Kesava Vinayagam to appear before CB-CID for investigation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed Kesava Vinayagam, the organising secretary of Tamil Nadu BJP to appear for investigation regarding the seizure of Rs.3.99 crores from three train passengers.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the petition moved by Kesava Vinayagam seeking to quash the summon and FIR registered regarding the seizure of money.

The judge wondered, on what ground the petitioner claim that the investigation is illegal, since huge amount of money was seized without documents. Further, the judge directed the petitioner to appear for the interrogation of the investigation agency calls.

Since CB-CID sought time to file counter the judge posted the matter to June 6 for further submission.

On April 6, railway police at Tambaram detained three train passengers Sathish, Perumal, and Naveen traveling in Nellai Express, as they were found with Rs.3.99 crores without documents. The Tambaram police registered a case against the three accused regarding the seizure of money. Later the case was transferred to CB-CID, Chennai.

It was reported that the accused gave statements that the money was carried to distribute to the Tirunelveli constituency voters on behalf of Nainar Nagendran.

Subsequently, the CB-CID Chennai summoned Kesava Vinayagam regarding the investigation of the seizure amount as the accused named BJP's parliamentary candidate.

Aggrieved by this, Kesava Vinayagam moved the High Court.

Vinayagam submitted that he is innocent and has nothing to do with the seizure of money and also with the arrested persons.

The entire investigation is void- ab initio, liable to be stalled, said the petitioner. The summon was issued only to degrade him and his position in the party due to political vendetta, there is no basis or material for summoning him, said the petitioner.