Madras HC directs HR&CE to file counter

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) to file a counter to a contempt petition seeking to quash the government order issued following the announcement in the State legislative assembly.



A petitioner T R Ramesh from Chennai filed a contempt petition in the Madras High Court (MHC) against the HR&CE for issuing a government order against a court order.

The case was listed before a special division bench comprising Justice R Mahadeva and P D Audikesavalu. The petitioner claimed that during the assembly sessions in 2021 and 2022, the Minister for HR&CE announced various schemes, which is a direct violation of the court order.

The announcements in the assembly and following the government order permitting to utilization temple funds to build marriage halls and resting rooms in various temples including Murugan temple in Vadapalani and Subramaniya Swamy temple in Tiruttani, said the petitioner.

After the submission, the bench directed the State to file a counter within September 14 and issue a copy of the counter to the petitioner in advance.

In 2021, MHC gave 75 directions that need to be followed in the interest of the maintenance of heritage and for the purposes of better management of Hindu Temples and endowments. The funds of the temples shall first be utilized for the maintenance of temples, conducting temple festivals, payment to its staff including the archakas, oduvars, musicians, folklore, and drama artiste, the directions of the High Court.

In case of surplus funds, the same shall be utilized for attending the repair and maintenance of other temples in the state as specified under the HR&CE Act and the Rules framed there under and for the propaganda of the tenets of all or any of the religious institutions under the HR&CE Act read the directions.