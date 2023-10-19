Madras HC directs DGP to respond to CPIM's petition

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to respond to a representation made by the Marxist Communist Party of India (CPIM) Tamil Nadu unit to conduct a statewide campaign and rally against the Union government to celebrate the 60th year of its inception.

The case was listed before Justice G Jayachandran. Senior counsel NGR Prasad appeared for CPIM contended that the petitioner party had made arrangements to conduct the campaign and rally but the police kept their representation without any action and sought to direct the DGP to give permission.

After the submission, the judge directed the police to get instructions from the DGP and adjourned the case on Friday.

K Balakrishnan, State Secretary of CPIM moved the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to direct the State police to grant permission for the campaign and rally.

To mark the party's inception every year the CPIM holds various programs in order to achieve the party goal without any deviation, said the petition. The party planned to conduct a campaign and rally across the State from October 21 to 30 to celebrate the party's 60th year, the petition said.

However, when the party made a representation before the police seeking permission to grant, it was kept without action, reads the petition.

The petition also stated that the main theme of the campaign will be against the Union government's ideology including the political agenda of religious fanaticism practiced by the Union Government of India, the action instituted against minorities by the Union government, and polarization in the pretext of Hindu Religion.

It also stated that various political parties conduct many programs and recently Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) also granted permission to conduct a rally and sought permission to conduct the CPIM rally.