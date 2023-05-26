Madras HC asks evidence for police harassment

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has questioned a petitioner as what is the evidence to say that police are harassing people, who come to Marina beach to get sea breeze, on the pretext of time restriction.

A petitioner RK Jaleel from Chennai has filed a PIL in the Madras High Court seeking restrain the Chennai City police from restricting and forcing to leave the public who goes to Marina beach to get sea breeze by 10 pm.



The police cannot restrict any public from relishing the sea breeze, the petitioner said in his petition.



The case was heard by a summer vacation bench comprising Justice B Pugalendhi and Justice V Lakshminarayanan. The bench posted the case to the regular bench after the vacation.



The city has became a concrete jungle and the public had no other option than going to the Marina beach to get sea breeze at night especially during summer season, said in the petition.



Further, the petitioner wonder that the shops and hotels are allowed to function for 24 hours a day, why should time restrictions are imposed on people who goes to Marina to enjoy sea breeze.

