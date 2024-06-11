Madras HC allows Anna University to deposit employees' PF dues in three installments

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court allowed the Anna University moved to deposit Rs.73.23 lakh in three installments as a pre-condition to stay the order of determining the provident fund (PF) dues to the contract employees of the varsity.

A division bench of Justice N Nisha Banu and Justice P Dhanabal heard a writ appeal moved by Anna University stating that the management is not in a good financial position to deposit 30 percent of the Rs.2.44 crore PF dues, as per the Court's order.

The Anna University submitted that the management is not in the position to deposit such huge amount and said that it could only able to deposit Rs 10 lakh.

However the bench directed the varsity to deposit the amount in three installments from July 11 to September 11, to the Central Government Industrial Tribunal. The Court also directed the tribnal to dispose of the matter within twelve weeks in accordance with law.

Between 2006 and 2010 the then State government established Anna University Technology (AUT) in Coimbatore and four other districts.

However, in 2012, all the AUT was merged with Anna University. Subsequently, in 2019 a complaint was received by the RPF commissioner Coimbatore, regarding the nonpayment of PF to the contract employees.

Pursuant to the complaint, the RPF commissioner, Coimbatore issued a show cause notice and directed Anna University to deposit Rs.2.44 crore within 15 days as an interim measure.

Aggrieved by this, the University approached the High Court. Considering the financial position of the University, in 2023, the Court directed the varsity to deposit 30 percent of dues within six weeks.