Madras HC adjourns plea seeking to change name of Adi Dravidar Welfare department

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court adjourned the hearing of a plea seeking to change the nomenclature of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare department.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard the petition moved by S Marimuthu, seeking to change the name of the department.

The petitioner submitted that the current nomenclature of the department is incorrect and said that Adi Dravidar is one among the 76 scheduled caste.

Naming the department denoting one of the caste name is incorrect and against the Supreme Court's order, said the petitioner and sought to change the department's as Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare department.

The government advocate submitted that the committee constituted for the nomenclature of government departments has not recommended anything similar to the petitioner's plea.

After the submission the bench observed that since the plea pertains to a sensitive issue it should be heard at length and posted after two weeks for further submissions.