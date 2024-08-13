Madras HC acquits rape accuse as victim suppresses physical relationship between them

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court acquitted a rape accuse as victim suppressed the fact of having physical relationship with him several times untill she begotten child.

This case perhaps stands as a testimony to the statement "There are no rules in love and war", neither prosecution nor conviction separated the victim and the appellant, as they ended up with having a second child, wrote Justice N Seshasayee while allowing the appeal challenging the conversation.

There is no precious thing the legal system can do except record its finding.

In this instant case, prosecution has not been able to establish that there indeed was a crime, wrote the judge.

At the end of the day, parties are adults and the constitution of the country does not make a moralistic statement, grants citizens their life to live on their free will, read the judgment.

The judge also noted the cross examination revealed that the appellant and the victim has been having physical relationship multiple times over a period of time, but never raised any objection, untill she begotten child.

Despite, there is an abuse of judicial process when the victim set a criminal law in motion, since that is a story of past the judge wrote that this Court does not intent to revisit the issue and set aside the conviction imposed on the appellant by the lower court.

The factual matrix of the case is that on May 12, 2012, the appellant who was the neighbour of the victim girl, raped her.

Based on the complaint the police registered a case against the appellant.

However, during the cross examination it was revealed that the victim had physical relationship with the appellant several times and the victim had second child with the appellant.

Despite the fact the Cuddalore Mahila court convicted the appellant and imposed 10-year imprisonment with fine.

Aggrieved by this the appellant moved the appeal before the High Court.