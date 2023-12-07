Madhavaram residents cry foul as newly-laid road ‘turns pond’

CHENNAI: Residents of Sivaprakasam Nagar in Madhavaram (Ward 24) are irked a lot as a newly laid road in the locality has turned a pond completely with gravel peeled off due to the present rains.

M Sathish, a resident, said that Sivaprakasam Nagar Main Road was in a very bad condition for more than a year. “After repeated requests, the road was re-laid after monsoon season the previous year. But, within a year, the road was damaged completely. Due to sewage mixing with stagnant water, motorists are struggling to ride on the road,” he said.

He added that the residents had to run from pillars to posts to repair the last year as the Chennai Corporation delayed the work citing storm water drain works.

“The road was laid after the drain works were completed. Now, two-wheeler riders ride on the drain to avoid stagnant water and potholes,” he said.

Motorists traveling to Kolathur from Ambattur and Puzhal use the road, and vice versa, as the road cuts the distance.

When DT Next visited the spot, riders were seen riding on the storm water drains. The road looked like a river with loose gravel stones skewed all over the road. A motorist said that apart from the potholes, loose gravels pose dangers as the riders could not balance their vehicles.

He urged the civic body to make temporary arrangements to fix the road and ensure quality roads after the rains.

When asked, a Chennai Corporation official assured that the road will be repaired and action will be taken for laying a bad quality road.