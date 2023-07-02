Maaveeran trailer: The enigmatic Sivakarthikeyan looks fascinating

CHENNAI: With the technical glitch making fans impatient, Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Maaveeran's trailer has finally dropped on the internet.



The trailer that runs over two minutes, we are shown the entertainer Siva who fights, who feigns timidity in front of his mother, who tickles with his jokes; the complete Sivakarthikeyan package that fans flock the theatres for. An addition to this is an intriguing story of a hero whose enigmatic personality fetches him trouble.



The story, going by the trailer, looks to be of a hero caught in a mess involving politicians due to his different personalities of which he is unaware.



This interesting story added with a multitude of Sivakarthikeyanisms sounds like an engaging watch.



Directed by National Award winner Madonne Ashwin, Maaveeran is bankrolled by Shanti Talkies' Arun Viswa. Vidhu Ayyana cranks the camera, Philomin Raj handles the cut and Bharath Sankar composes the music. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, Aditi Shankar, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, and Saritha essay crucial roles.



Maaveeran is slated to be released on July 14. The film will also be released in Telugu as Mahaveerudu.

Watch the trailer here: