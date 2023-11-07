Ma Subramanian launches integrated maternity benefit scheme

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the integrated Pradhan Mantri Matra Vandana Yojana Scheme 2.0 and Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme at the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at the DMS Campus on Tuesday. The schemes have been revamped and launched in the State.

Under the Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy Maternity Benefit Scheme, a financial assistance of Rs 18,000 for pregnant and lactating women for first two deliveries to provide for the optimal nutrition. The Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, a direct benefit transfer scheme is being sponsored and implemented by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Under the scheme, pregnant women and lactating mothers are eligible for three instalments of maternity benefits of Rs 5,000.

After the integration, the schemes will be jointly implemented by the Union Government and state health department. There was a slight delay in the amount being given to the beneficiaries for the two years by the Union Government. The minister said that the grievances have been addressed now and there were certain issues in the preparation of the list. The issues have been resolved now. The amount will henceforth be disbursed in 3 installments, which was paid in five installments earlier.

"An amount of Rs 4000 will be paid in the 4th month of pregnancy, Rs 4000 upon the birth of the child, and Rs.6000 after the birth of the child, making a total of Rs 14,000 in cash, and nutritional boxes worth Rs 2,000 each will be given in two installments. Earlier, the last installment was given 9 months after the birth of the child. Currently, the last installment will be paid on the 4th month after the birth of the child," the minister said.

He added that earlier the state government would give its contribution only after the Union government, but henceforth there is no delay in the amount given to pregnant women. A fund amount of Rs 44.05 crore have been released to 1,06,766 beneficiaries as the integrated scheme and about 1,16,95,973 women have been benefitted since the inception of this scheme in 2006 and a total of Rs 10,529.57 crore has been disbursed to the beneficiaries.