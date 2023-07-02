Ma Subramanian kickstarts medical camp for sanitary workers

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday kick started medical camp at Government higher secondary school in Kodambakkam zone for sanitary workers under corporations and municipalities in the state. During the medical camps master body check-up would be done for more than 60,000 conservancy workers across the state, and the health department would provide treatment for them.

While addressing the media, the minister said that as per the announcement made during the fiscal year 2023 – 2024, the medical camp for conservancy workers across the state has commenced. At least 60,587 sanitary workers will be benefitted through the camps, of which 19,088 workers from Chennai Corporation, over 21,000 and 14,000 sanitary workers from 20 corporations in Tamil Nadu respectively, and 5,376 workers from 490 municipalities.



The state health department would carry out the medical camp for the sanitary workers at government medical college hospitals. “The directorate of public health department would have the details of the patients and set timetable for the people when and where they should get the full body check-up including ECG, X-ray, and ultrasound. And the treatment for the same will be provided for the workers accordingly, also data entry will be prepared of the health issues of sanitary workers,” added Subramanian.



Meanwhile, unlike the previous years, the counseling for MBBS in state and All India quota of 15 percent will begin at the same time. So, we had already started the application process for the medical courses. The counseling for MBBS would commence after the official announcement from the union government.



Chennai mayor R Priya, deputy mayor M Magesh Kumaar, Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan, health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, ward councilors, and other senior officials were present at the medical camp in Kodambakkam zone.

