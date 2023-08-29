Ma Subramanian inaugurates new facilities at govt Stanley hospital

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday inaugurated a sensory integration therapeutic park for autism children, and various new facilities at Government Stanley Hospital. The hospital to get a critical care block at an estimated cost of Rs 112 crore.

"As many as 180 autistic children are being treated currently at Stanley Hospital with about 25 types of therapies provided by specially trained professionals like speech therapist, occupational therapist, psychologist, optometrist. As a bonus, this park established at a cost of Rs 30 lakhs has been designed in a way to develop and nurture the five senses and to improve awareness and concentration in children affected by autism spectrum disorder. The park has been well-equipped for the children, " said Subramanian.

The minister visited the master health check-up and said that all tests are done for Rs 1,000 for the benefit of the downtrodden people of North Chennai. He also expressed his view that this scheme which is successfully functioning for the past one year be extended to Sundays also.

"Government Stanley hospital receives more patients after Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, to enhance the medical structure at the hospital. A total of Rs 112 crore has been allocated for the critical care block with six storey building. It would accommodate 300 bedded facilities, and the work is expected to commence soon, " he added.

A waiting hall in the diabetology block has been inaugurated that accommodates about 50 diabetic patients waiting to give blood samples. The institution has been granted a 5-year accreditation for its renovated Animal House from the National Medical Commission. This renovated animal house was also brought into use by the Minister.

Talking about the vacancies at the healthcare centres in the state, minister Subramanian stated, "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister would distribute appointment orders for at least 3,000 vacancies at the hospitals within a month. If there are any vacancies immediate recruitment will be done through the Medical Service Recruitment Board."