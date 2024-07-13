Ma Subramanian flags off awareness rally from Semmozhi Park to Teynampet on account of World Population Day

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian flagged off an awareness rally from Semmozhi Park to Teynampet on account of the World Population Day 2024.

The 38th World Population Day was observed by the state health department with an aim to raise awareness on population control.

The rally emphasised that marriage at the right age and adequate birth spacing is better for the well-being of mother and child. He said that Tamil Nadu is a pioneer state in the country in implementing the Family Welfare schemes. India's population is 145.3 crore, Tamil Nadu's population is approximately 8.4 crore.

"Tamil Nadu's birth rate is 13.8 per 1000 population, compared to 19.50 in India on an average. In terms of infant mortality rate, it is 28 per thousand births in India and 13 in Tamil Nadu. In terms of maternal mortality per 100,000 live births, it is 97 in India and 45.6 in Tamil Nadu. The population growth rate is gradually decreasing now and stands at 7.7 percent and we expect it to further decrease to zero by 2035," said the health minister.

Talking about the visit to the USA, the health minister said that he participated in the conference by the Federation of Tamil Association North America and gave a lecture at Harvard University in Boston. He spoke about Makkal Thendi Maruthuvam, Innuyir Kappom Nammai Kakkum 48 Thittam, Varumun Kappom and gave a presentation on the same. The department has requested for a memorandum of understanding between John Hopkins University and Tamil Nadu on diabetes-related medical care.

The university is carrying out research in the field of diabetes care and a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed with Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University. Apart from that, another memorandum of understanding has been signed on the subject of patient safety, public health and communicable diseases with John Hopkins University.

The medical professors from the Harvard university have been proposed to come to Tamil Nadu to provide medical advice and training. Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The minister added that a session was successfully conducted with the World Bank executives on funding and action plans to improve Tamil Nadu's medical infrastructure.

A presentation was made to the World Bank leaders regarding the medical projects being implemented in Tamil Nadu, and the officials were appreciative of the medical infrastructure in Tamil Nadu and funding from the World Bank will improve it further.