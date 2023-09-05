Ma Su requests grants for infrastructure projects under National AYUSH Mission

CHENNAI: The state health department hosted the regional review meeting of seven States and Union Territories under National AYUSH Mission in Chennai on Tuesday.

Union Minister of AYUSH and Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of State for AYUSH and Women & Child Development Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai and Dr Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, were welcomed by the State health minister Ma Subramanian.

The health minister said that Tamil Nadu is not only the home State for Siddha but also promotes all systems of AYUSH by establishing educational institutions and hospitals. Talking about the Siddha University, he said that for the first time in the country, the Government of Tamil Nadu have issued orders for the setting up of Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University for Indian System of Medicine and Homeopathy and a separate Act has been passed for the purpose in the Legislative Assembly.

He added that recently two 50 bedded Integrated AYUSH Hospitals were inaugurated under National AYUSH Mission in Theni and Thiruvannamalai, while another 50 bedded Integrated AYUSH Hospital in Pudukkottai is being set up.

"A total of 72 AYUSH wellness centres have been started since the commencement of the National AYUSH Mission. Under the Ayushman Bharath Scheme, a total of 350 Indian System of Medicine wings were upgraded as Health Wellness Centres in the State. Under the School Health Programme, AYUSH doctors are directly monitoring children by visiting their school for Anemia, Poly Cystic Ovaries Syndrome, and psychological issues faced by children," he said.

He also requested the Union Minister to consider the release of grants as a special case for rebuilding of the entire infrastructure of Government Homoeopathy Medical College and Hospital in new premises under the National AYUSH Mission. The state also requested to set up a multi super specialty Hospital for Siddha- All India Institute of Siddha in Trichy by the Ministry of AYUSH.

For infrastructure development, the health minister requested for creation of 100 additional bed facilities in the Government Ayurveda Medical College, Kottar, Nagercoil in Kanyakumari and setting up the Centre of Excellence in Varma therapy.