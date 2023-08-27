Ma Su orders action against staff not on duty after surprise inspection at PHC

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian conducted a surprise inspection at the Government Primary Health Center Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli on Sunday. Upon inspection, he found that the drugs were not stocked properly and the medicine boxes were stacked in the mobile hospital vehicle parked there because the PHC staff were not on duty.

The minister has instructed the Deputy Director of Health Services of the district to take departmental action against all doctors, pharmacists and medical staff at the Primary Health Center who were not on duty at that time.

During the inspection of the hospital, the minister saw that the medicine boxes were stacked in the mobile hospital vehicle parked there and was not properly secured. When he inquired with the nurse at the PHC, the minister was informed that the driver of the vehicle did not come to work and the medicines in the vehicle were not secured.

He has also instructed the Deputy Director of Health Services in all government primary health centers to ensure that the dog bite medicines and snake bite medicines are stocked properly in the Primary Health Centers and there is a notice board put up on the availability of medicines for the public to be aware of the same.