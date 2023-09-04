Ma Su meets heart transplant beneficiary at Omandurar Government hospital

CHENNAI: Omandurar Multi Super Specialty Hospital recently performed its 11th successful heart transplant.



Health minister Ma Subramanian met the patient who underwent the transplant, upon his discharge on Monday. The patient, Ajith Kumar, a 27-year-old man from Pudukkottai, was working in another country when he needed a heart transplant. He was sent back to India and admitted to the Omandurar Hospital on July 3, 2023.

A 57-year-old man who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) after a road accident was declared brain dead last month. His heart was recovered and transplanted to Ajith Kumar on August 22. The surgery was a success and he is now being discharged from the hospital.

This is a significant milestone for the hospital, which has been rapidly expanding its cardiac care capabilities in recent years.



The hospital now performs an average of 320 angiograms and angioplasties per month, and its interventional neuroradiology department is one of the facilities in Chennai that provides complex and life-saving treatments.

The hospital's ICU has also been expanded from 35 beds to 135 beds, and it recently inaugurated a robotic surgery center that has already performed 170 surgeries without the need for major invasive procedures.

Health minister said that the government wants to encourage organ donation and transplantation in the State.

"There were about 500-700 outpatients to the hospital daily and today it is raised upto 2,000 in a day. There has been a four fold increase in patients and inpatients have increased from 250 to 500. The cardiology department is doing well and more than 550 patients come to treatment only for the cardiology department. The robotic surgery facility has helped in conducting 170 surgeries without big invasive procedures," the minister said.