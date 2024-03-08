Ma Su inaugurates various facilities, blood donation camp in Kalaignar Centenary Multi Super Speciality Hospital

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a blood donation camp at the Kalaignar Centenary Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy on Friday.

Several medical equipment were also procured and commissioned for the hospital.

The advanced medical equipment worth Rs 10 crore were procured for the hospital. Inaugurating the blood donation drive as part of various programmes on account of the 71st birthday of Chief Minister M K Stalin, health minister also donated blood at the hospital.



Pay wards have been set up in this hospital with a maximum of 70 beds at a cost of Rs 10 crores. Each room is equipped with air conditioner, toilet, table, chair, television and other utilities etc. The state-of-the-art 3D Flat Panel Digital Subtraction Angiography equipment has also been set up at a cost of Rs 7.65 crores.



The device is equipped to detect symptoms of heart attack, taking CT scan, carrying out stents, doing angiogram and performing surgeries. Health minister said that the facility is unique in any government hospital in South India.



Talking about the various services provided by the hospital, the minister said that the hospital has benefitted 1,31,610 outpatients and 27,776 inpatients. So far, 1,057 surgeries have been successfully performed at the hospital and a total of 4,15,669 people have been successfully tested for various diagnostic tests.



As many as 4,015 people have undergone CT scan and 1,345 people have benefitted so far from MRD screening. The hospital has endoscopy and dialysis treatments available and 1,096 people and 3,524 people have benefitted from them respectively.



In order to treat dental ailments, Cone Beam CT equipment worth Rs 55 lakh, was also commissioned at the hospital on Friday.



Another laboratory equipment capable of performing 640 types of blood sample tests at the same time was also launched at an estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh.

These equipment have been set up with CSR contribution.

