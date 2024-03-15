Ma Su inaugurates Sugathara Peravai 2024 at Omandurar GH

CHENNAI: Sugathara Peravai (Tamil Nadu State Health Council) 2024 was inaugurated at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital Complex in Omandurar on Thursday. Health minister inaugurated the council and presented certificates of appreciation to 24 district officials for implementation of various schemes.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister started the Tamil Nadu State Health Council 2 years ago and state level meetings are held to discuss various healthcare projects. Health minister Ma Subramanian said that in the year 2021-22, orders have been issued for 26 health welfare projects at a cost of Rs 235 crore through the health council meetings held under the leadership of the respective district collectors in 14 districts.

Likewise, in 2022-23, 47 proposals were accepted in the health council meeting held in 16 districts under the leadership of the respective district collector, and orders were given to allot Rs 88 crores for the same. In the current year, 24 districts are participating in the council meetings.

The minister said that with the help of the World Bank, the Tamil Nadu Health Reforms Project is also undertaking various projects at a total of Rs 2,854.74 crores have been implemented with 70 percent contribution from World Bank. He appreciated the districts for implementing Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, mental health helpline, Nammai Kakkum 48, and receiving NQAS and LaQshya certification.