Ma Su inaugurates new facilities at RGGGH at cost of ₹2.85 cr

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Friday inaugurated various new facilities at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) at an estimated cost of Rs 2.85 crore.

The infrastructure development in the hospital would improve the quality of life of the patients by improving the quality of treatment.

A vascular surgical intensive care unit is established in the hospital with separate ICUs for both men and women.

It has ventilator facility, multipara monitor facility (to monitor SPO2, blood pressure and heart rate and rhythm).

A total cost of Rs 90 lakh has been spent to set up the vascular surgery ICU, the cost is met out by the fund earned by the vascular surgery department through the chief minister's comprehensive health insurance scheme, stated the release.

In addition, the importance of telemedicine was well-felt during the COVID pandemic.

The minister inaugurated telemedicine consultation at the cost of Rs 1.26 lakhs from Monday to Saturday between 9am to 1pm. Patients aged above 18 years can avail this service through https://teleconsultation.s10safecare.com

The hospital gets a stroke intermediary care ward with 10 beds, and will cater to the management of stroke patients shifted from stroke ICU after they have received thrombolytic therapy and those who came out of acute phase of stroke. These patients will be kept in this ward and monitored for a few days before shifting to general stroke wards. It is supported with central oxygen supply, ECG monitors, ventilators and suction apparatus.