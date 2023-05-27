Ma Su inaugurates medical camp, CMCHIS enrollment camp

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a special medical camp and enrollment camp for beneficiaries under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme at Dooming Kuppam in Chennai.



Chief Secretary, V Irai Anbu also inspected the camps.



The Health Minister said that the medical camps are being organised by the state health department under the Varumun Kappom Thittam. The department has been conducting medical camps in slum areas, taking the suggestions of the Chief Secretary into consideration.



"Medical camps are conducted every week with the hospitals associated with the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. Such camps have been held in various places like Kannagi Nagar and Nochi Kuppam. The fishermen community people are also been identified for illness through these camps, and they are being treated in Omandurar Government Medical College Hospital, Madras Medical College Hospital, Royapettah Government General Hospital, Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital, Stanley Government Medical College Hospital, Kasturba Gandhi Government General Hospital in the Greater Chennai Corporations," he said.



The camp conducts blood pressure check, kidney function, ECHO, ECG and various tests like complete blood profile, leprosy diagnosis, tuberculosis diagnosis and cervical cancer diagnosis are being done. Apart from that, more than 40 doctors are providing various types of medical consultations like General Medicine, General Surgery, Ophthalmology, Otolaryngology, Dentistry, Orthopedics and Psychiatry consultations.



The minister said that 811 government and 968 private hospitals are associated with the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme and are benefitting the public. The scheme also facilitates major surgeries such as organ transplants in the hospitals.