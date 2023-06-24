Ma Su inaugurates 100 medical camps as part of Kalaignar's centenary fete

CHENNAI: As part of the Kalaignar’s centenary celebrations, health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a mega medical camp at Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Kodambakkam. The mega medical camps are being organised at 100 locations across Tamil Nadu.

Health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan were present at the camp inaugural. Besides the 250 medical camps being conducted under the Varumun Kappom Thittam scheme, additional 100 more camps were announced by the health minister across the State. This includes 10 medical camps in Chennai.

The mega camps are conducting various medical tests including dental checkup, eye checkup, blood sugar test, cholesterol and hypertension checkup and neonatal checkup. It includes Full Mammogram, Breast Screening, Tuberculosis Screening, Laparoscopy Screening, ECG, ECHO, Ear Nose and Throat Examination, Siddha Medicine and check for psychiatric issues.