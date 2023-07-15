Ma Su attends 15th health conference in Dehradun

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian attended the 15th Health Conference with all State Health Ministers at Dehradun in Uttarakhand on Saturday. He greeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and gave 14 demands to the Union Government on behalf of Tamil Nadu.

The State has objected to the admission policy for medical courses and National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET). Regarding NEET, Tamil Nadu has also demanded that all the vacant All India quota MBBS seats should be surrendered to the State.

The objection has also been raised to the draft Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations that were recently circulated for public opinion. Tamil Nadu has also expressed the objection to common counselling proposed by the National Medical Commission and draft National Medical Commission Regulations, 2023 that were recently circulated for public opinion.



For the infrastructure projects, health minister has also requested for a new AIIMS hospital in Coimbatore, establishment of new government medical colleges in six districts and new government nursing colleges in Government Medical College premises in Tamil Nadu.

The state has also requested for the establishment of 50 new Rural Primary Health Centres and 50 new Urban Primary Health Centres. The demand to upgrade 50 Primary Health Centres and demand establishment of 50 new urban health centers and 50 new rural health sub centres. The establishment of an additional 100 bedded critical care block in Government Royapettah Hospital, under Pradhan Mandri Ayushman Bharath Health Infrastructure Mission has also been demanded. Health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Director of National Health Mission Shilpa Prabhakar were also present at the conference.