Lyca case against Vishal dismissed

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed the case filed by Lyca Productions against Tamil film actor Vishal. The case was listed before Justice S Sounthar of the Madras High Court on Monday. Actor Vishal through his counsel submitted that his production company has not produced any film projects till now as per the court’s order. Observing this the Justice has said that there is no ground for contempt and dismissed the petition. Subsequently, the charges in the credit of suit petition filed by Lyca Productions against Vishal will be recorded on June 26, 2023, ruled the Justice.