Luxury brand hosts Diwali celebration in Chennai featuring premium products

CHENNAI: New York-based luxury fashion brand Kate Spade hosted a Diwali gala in Chennai on Friday.

The celebration saw the convergence of H&Is, esteemed style icons, and influential fashion personalities, turning the evening into a glittering affair.

The event was hosted in the Palladium of Phoenix Marketcity in Velachery. The venue underwent a transformative Diwali makeover. The ambiance, adorned with festive decorations, set the stage for a night filled with pomp and elegance.

Distinguished guests were treated to a showcase of Kate Spade's latest festive collection of Dakota bags. The guests engaged with expert stylists for personalised consultation to picking unique pieces of their taste.