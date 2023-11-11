Luxury brand hosts Diwali celebration in Chennai featuring premium products

Begin typing your search...

11 Nov 2023
CHENNAI: New York-based luxury fashion brand Kate Spade hosted a Diwali gala in Chennai on Friday.

The event was hosted in the Palladium of Phoenix Marketcity in Velachery. The venue underwent a transformative Diwali makeover. The ambiance, adorned with festive decorations, set the stage for a night filled with pomp and elegance.

Distinguished guests were treated to a showcase of Kate Spade's latest festive collection of Dakota bags. The guests engaged with expert stylists for personalised consultation to picking unique pieces of their taste.

