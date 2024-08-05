Luxury bike rider in Chennai fined Rs 12K for violations caught on camera

CHENNAI: A man driving a high-end motorbike in the city was fined Rs 12,000 for a multitude of road safety violations including not wearing a helmet, and possessing a defective number plate.

A video clip shot by another biker who was trailing the motorbike showed the offending vehicle making a lot of noise while moving along Shanmugham Salai to Mudichur.

Taking note of the video, Tambaram city police used the registration number of the vehicle to track down the bike's owner, identified as G Mohandoss of Mogappair. The biker was subsequently booked for speeding, riding without a helmet, rash and negligent driving, and driving a vehicle violating air and noise pollution standards.

Penalty for the offence of violating noise pollution standards alone amounts to Rs 10,000, police said.

Recently, YouTuber Mohammed Irfan was fined by the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) after an old video of him riding a sports bike sans helmet was shared by netizens.