LuLu Hypermarkets now to come in these Metro Stations in Chennai by March 2025; check details

According to reports, Chennai Metro Rail Limited's contractor Grace Services has partnered with the LuLu Group.

20 Jun 2024
LuLu Hypermarkets now to come in these Metro Stations in Chennai by March 2025; check details
Representative image

CHENNAI: Chennai will soon have three hypermarkets from LuLu Group, set to open early next year at Metro Rail stations in Shenoy Nagar, Chennai Central, and Wimco Nagar.

It is to be noted that Shenoy Nagar hypermarket will occupy a space of 100,000 square feet, Chennai Central having 40,000 square feet at the concourse level, and Wimco Nagar Depot having 60,000 square feet above the depot facility.

