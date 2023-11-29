Luggage left behind in Port Blair; passengers stage protest in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The passengers who arrived from Port Blair on the SpiceJet flight were put to suffer as their luggage were not boarded onto the flight and left behind in the Port Blair airport. The SpiceJet flight from Port Blair arrived at Chennai airport with 124 passengers at 2.30 pm.

The passengers who got down from the flight went to the conveyor belt area to pick up their baggage. However, only around 20 passengers received their baggage.

The passengers who were shocked went to the SpiceJet counter and enquired with the staff and they were told that the baggage could not be loaded on time due to heavy rain at the time of take-off.

The passengers argued with the staff and staged a protest inside the airport. The higher officials visited the spot and held peace talks with the passengers and promised them that all their baggage would be delivered home safely on Wednesday.