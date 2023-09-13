LTTE chief’s ‘daughter’, hubby hoodwink TN cops, flee to Lanka

CHENNAI: After the escape of South Koreans and a Bulgarian from under the watch of State authorities, TN officials have now learnt that a couple — believed to be once part of the LTTE intelligence wing — has escaped from Mandapam camp to Sri Lanka.

TN police officers came to know about the escape only after a video surfaced on social media in Lanka depicting the escaped woman as Dwaraka, daughter of slain LTTE leader Prabhakaran.

The couple in question is K Dhayabara Raj and his wife Udayakala. Dhayabara Raj was in Tiruchy special camp in 2016 and had gone on an indefinite fast alleging illegal detention of his family at the special quarantine camp in Mandapam, Ramanathapuram. Based on his request, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court directed the State to shift Raj, who’s wanted by Interpol, to Mandapam camp without 24x7 security cover.

“The two were supposed to be in Mandapam under the watch of the revenue department. But a video of Udayakala has now surfaced. In the video, she was described as Dwaraka, the daughter of the late LTTE leader Prabhakaran. It looks like she has launched a political party there in the Island nation,” sources said.

The two, along with their three kids, seem to have left Mandapam camp secretly in an illegal ferry to their native nearly two years ago. The two were allegedly collecting huge money from local Tamils in Lanka promising to get the release of the latter’s relatives from the custody of Lankan forces after the civil war came to an end there.Only after the latest video surfaced, TN police came to know that they had escaped.