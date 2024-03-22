LS Polls: Wall posters of political parties yet to be removed in Tambaram

CHENNAI: Even after the Model Code of Conduct was implemented, the wall posters of political parties are yet to be removed in some areas in and around Tambaram.

Last Saturday, the Lok Sabha election dates were announced by the Election Commission and the Model Code of Conduct was implemented on the same day.

In Tambaram, near the National Highway, the wall posters stuck by AIADMK with the image of their party leader Edappadi K Palanisamy seen in several spots.

The posters of other political parties have also not been removed by the officials in Tambaram surroundings.

The activists in Tambaram said that if the posters are in an interior area, it's acceptable that the officers might have not noticed it but posters are on the National Highway and the Election Commission must check thoroughly and remove them.