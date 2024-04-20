LS polls: Urban voters are not much interested in voting, says GCC Commissioner J Radhakrishnan

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, speaking about lowest turnout in Chennai, said that the people in urban areas of Chennai did not show much interest in voting.

Speaking to the reporters, he said that Corporation had made adequate election awareness programmes and campaigns.

The voters in the suburbs of Chennai have turned out in large numbers with enthusiasm, but the urban voters are not much interested in voting.

EVM machines in Loyola college are under continuous surveillance with 156 cameras and no one is allowed to enter the strongroom where the machines are kept, he added.