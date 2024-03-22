LS Polls: Traffic on GST Road affected as flying squad check post occupies space

CHENNAI: The traffic on the GST Road near Irumbuliyur is affected since the flying squad check post occupied half the road.

Following the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu on April 19 the Model Code of Conduct was implemented by the election commission and the election flying squad has set up check posts in all the important junctions and the vehicles are being checked thoroughly.

In Irumbuliyur the flying squad has set up a check post at the junction where the vehicles from the Maduravoyal Bypass reach the Chennai-Trichy National Highway.

Since the check post is bigger as it occupies half the space of National Highway, peak hour traffic is affected along the the GST Road due to the check post.

Naveen Kumar, a commuter from Tambaram said that the police are intercepting the four vehicles and trucks in the junction but since the road is already narrow the traffic is being affected very much in the peak hours.

The public feels that the check post must have been set up smaller in size or it should have been made a few meters away so that the traffic is not affected.

The police sources said that the checkpost was formed in that spot since it is one of the main junctions.

We are taking steps to ensure that the traffic is not affected and we request public to cooperate as the check post is established as part of model code of conduct.