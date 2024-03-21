LS Polls: Rs 18 lakh cash seized in Chennai ahead of the election

CHENNAI: The flying squads and static surveillance teams have seized Rs 18 lakh cash in Chennai City so far ahead of the Lok Sabha election in Tamil Nadu, said district election officer and Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan on Thursday.

"Following the announcement of the election date, the model code of conduct has come into immediate effect. So far, we have seized Rs 18 lakh cash by 112 teams of which 48 flying squads, 48 static surveillance teams and 16 video monitoring teams around the clock on the field. They have been working on shift bases. We have taken preparatory measures ahead of the election in the city and intensified the inspections, " said Radhakrishnan, while addressing the media at Ripon Building.

In addition, the first training session will be conducted for the officials in charge at the polling stations on March 24 from 9 am at 16 centers across the city.

The information regarding the same has been sent to the concerned authorities through SMS.

They should attend the training sessions until the polling day, and those who fail to attend appropriate steps would be taken against them.