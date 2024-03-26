LS polls: OPS team urges ECI to allot ‘Two-Leaves’ to their faction or freeze it

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam supporter V Pugazhendhi on Tuesday appealed the Election Commission of India to allot the 'Two-Leaves' symbol to their leader or else freeze the symbol.

Appearing before the ECI to present his plea regarding his petition over the symbol row, Pugazhendhi informed the Commission that Edappadi K Palaniswami has been elected as general secretary in violation of the AIADMK by-laws, which says that the primary members of the party can only elected the GS.

He also pointed out that the Commission permitted the EPS led faction to use the 'Two-Leaves' symbol for the Erode by-poll.

If two groups claiming the symbol, the Commission should freeze it until the original civil suit pending before the Madras High Court was disposed, said the supporters of OPS, citing Pugazhendi's representation to the ECI.