LS polls: Only half of Chennai's voters turned out to vote

CHENNAI: A revised voters' turnout data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) has revealed that only 56.10 per cent of the votes were actually polled in Chennai on April 19.

Projections released earlier by the Commission had projected 68.14 per cent turnout.

As per the revised data, three constituencies in Chennai recorded an average voter turnout of 56.10 per cent.

Among the 39 parliamentary constituencies in the state, Central Chennai, South Chennai and North Chennai recorded lowest voter turnout with 53.91 per cent, 54.27 and 60.13 per cent, respectively.

The percentage of voters turned to polling booths on Friday is much lesser than the number of voters turned out during the 2019 LS polls. In 2019, Central Chennai, North Chennai and South Chennai registered 58.75 per cent, 64.04 per cent and 56.92 per cent.

Central Chennai recorded 59.71, 60.98 and 49.06 per cent in 2014, 2009 and 2004 respectively. North Chennai recorded 62.76, 64.90 and 45.77 per cent during those elections. South Chennai recorded 49.06, 45.77 and 47.93 per cent in 2014, 2009 and 2004 respectively.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the strongroom in one of the counting centres. Chennai Corporation Commissioner and District Election Officer J Radhakrishnan said that that variation in voters' turnout was due to computer projections.

"Presiding officers would receive signatures from the voters in Form-17C, who polled their voters. Based on the number of signatures, polling percentage is calculated. Earlier data was based on computer projection of a certain number of Form-17Cs only," he explained.

He added that out of 48.69 lakh voters in the three constituencies, only around 27 lakh votes polled.

"A detailed analysis will be done to find out the reason for lower turnout for better understanding. RK Nagar assembly segment registered 60.75 per out, which is the highest and Thousand Lights registered 52.4 per cent turnout, which is the lowest," he said.

Explaining about the security arrangements at the counting centres, Radhakrishnan said that strongrooms and storerooms are being monitored 24/7.

"Personnel from CRPF will form the first layer of protection and in total 4 layer protection has been provided. No one could not enter the strongroom," he assured.