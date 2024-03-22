LS Polls: GCC releases election observer, liaison officers list, check here

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) released a list of election observer and liaison officers for three constituencies in the city.

The appointed officers have been inspecting election expenditure works from March 20.

For Chennai north constituency, Abhijit Adhikari and G Shanmugam have been appointed as election observers and liaison officers respectively for Thiruvottriyur , Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar and Royapuram. Other assembly constituencies - Perambur, Kolathur and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar would be monitored by G. A. Harahanand and Muthukumarasamy as election observers and liaison officers.

Similarly, two IRS officers Subodh Singh and Madhukar Kumar are in-charge of assembly constituencies in the following:

Central Chennai: Villivakkam, Egmore and Anna Nagar &

Harbour: Chepauk, Triplicane and Thousand lights.

Election Observers for six constituencies of the South Chennai that covers Virugambakkam, T Nagar, Mylapore, Saidapet, Velachery and Shollinganallur are Mukesh Kumari and Manasi Trivedi while liaison officers are Harinath and Mohana Vadivel.

The public shall raise complaints related to election violations through 24 hour toll free number at Chennai district election office through 1950, 1800 425 7012, 044-2533 3001, 2533 3003, 2533 3004, 2533 3005, and 2533 3006.

Also, grievances can be registered through the cVigil app developed by the Election commission of India.