LS polls: GCC announces meeting place, time of election general observers of Chennai district

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation on Thursday announced the venue and visiting hours of the appointed election general observers of three constituencies in Chennai district.

The public, representative of political parties, candidates and their agents can meet the officers regarding election queries and grievances.

The General Observer of North Chennai constituency, Kartikay Dhanji Budhdhabhatti has been appointed to monitor the assembly constituencies in the region such as Thiruvotriyur, Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar, Royapuram, Perambur, Kolathur and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar.

He can be met at New Government guest house meeting hall, Wallaja Road, Chepauk from 4 pm to 5 pm and reach out to 9445910953, noted an official release from the Ripon Building on Thursday.

The candidates, political party members and public of Central Chennai constituency shall meet Dr D Suresh at New Government guest house meeting hall between 11.30 am and 12.30 pm.

People can contact to the official mobile number 9445910956 for election related issues.

Similarly, the general observer of South Chennai of various assembly constituencies including Virugambakkam, T Nagar and Shollinganallur will also be available at the same venue and those who wants to meet Muthada Ravichandra shall visit from 11 am to 12 noon.

Any complaints related to election violations shall be contacted through 24 hour toll free number at Chennai district election office through 1950, 1800 425 7012, 044-2533 3001, 2533 3003, 2533 3004, 2533 3005, and 2533 3006.

Also, grievances can be registered through the cVigil app developed by the Election commission of India.