LS Polls: Flying squad seizes Rs 6.7 lakh from IT official's car; Cash returned

Investigations revealed that the IT officers were taking cash seized from Chennai airport to their office in Nungambakkam when they were intercepted by the flying squad.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 March 2024 5:16 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Election Commission's flying squad officials on Thursday night recovered Rs 6.7 lakh from a car in Thousand Lights area, which were later revealed to be vehicle belonging to Income Tax officials.

Police sources said that the IT officers- Narayanaswamy and Akshay Kumar were on their way to the IT office in Nungambakkam and they provided proper documents to the flying squad for the cash and then took it to their office.

