LS polls: Chennai Metro Rail to operate trains as per Saturday timetable on April 19

CHENNAI: Owing to the general election, the Chennai Metro Rail on Friday will operate as per the Saturday schedule.

As per a CMRL press note, the service hours for Friday will operate from 5 to 11 pm. Between the time of 8 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm, the Metro trains will be available every six minutes. And, from 5 am to 8 am, 11 am to 5 pm and 8 pm to 10 pm, the trains will be available every seven minutes. And the trains will be available every 15 minutes from 10 pm to 11 pm.

Meanwhile, yet again, the Chennai Metro Rail on Thursday experienced a technical glitch in the green line causing disturbance to the passengers. The repeated such issues have irked passengers that CMRL has failed to resolve this issue permanently.

On Thursday, due to a technical glitch, the Metro train services experienced a delay of ten minutes from Central Metro station and Shenoy Nagar Metro station in the green line. Though the issue was rectified swiftly, passengers urged Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to address the issue permanently, with a high increase in passengers.

An official said, "CMRL is being upfront about informing the issues affecting the services to the public. The occasional technical problems are swiftly resolved, and the public is kept informed. To avoid inconvenience to the public, CMRL is transparently communicating any issues that arise so that commuters can better plan their journey. To minimise disruption and keep passengers informed, CMRL is proactively addressing the technical glitches."