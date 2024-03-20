LS Polls: Can't direct candidates to disclose health records to voters, MHC says

CHENNAI: The court cannot direct the candidates contesting elections to disclose their health conditions to the voters, observed the Chief bench of the Madras High Court, and directed to file the citations in this regard.

Petitioner SV Subbaiah moved the HC seeking to direct the Election Commission of India (ECI) to mandate the disclosure of health conditions of the candidates who are contesting in local body, assembly, and parliament elections.

The case was listed before the first division bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The standing counsel for ECI Niranjan Rajagopal submitted that medical records are a personal document, hence mandating to disclose the health conditions will be in violation of the privacy of the candidates.

The petitioner submitted that the voters must be informed about the health conditions of the candidates, to whom they cast their votes.

After the submission, the bench adjourned the matter for further submission.