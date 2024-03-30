LS polls: 4.10 lakh people in North Chennai constituency pledge to vote in upcoming election

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Saturday received Elite World Records and India Records Academy awards as 4.10 lakh people in North Chennai took pledge within 12 hours to vote in the upcoming election, which is the maximum number of pledges during the election period.

It is noteworthy that the civic body has taken various measures to create awareness among the people to ensure 100 percent voting in the Lok Sabha election this year.

While addressing the media, district election officer and GCC commissioner J Radhakrishnan said that the voters turn out has reduced during election periods in the last few years especially in major cities in the country.

"In Lok Sabha 2019, 64.10 percent votes in north Chennai constituency, which is the highest in Chennai district. Followed by central Chennai with 58.72 percent and south constituency with 58 percent. To ensure cent percentage of voting in the upcoming election, the returning officer of north region Katta Ravi Theja has created awareness among the residents and took the pledge to vote. It has received the maximum number of pledges from 4.10 lakh people in 12 hours, " added Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile, over 3,500 staff drafted for election duty were absent on the initial training session on March 24. The local body has conducted supplementary training sessions for the officers in charge of polling booths.

The district election officer stated, "There were valuable reasons provided by the absentees such as chronic diseases, transfers but not changed in the record. Though only 14,800 staff for polling stations are required in the city, we have an additional 20 percent of officials and training will be provided as per ECI guidelines."

As per model code of conduct, the flying squads and static surveillance team has seized Rs 9.08 crore worth cash, gold and other items.

As many as 147 complaints received from the public through c-Vigil and toll free.